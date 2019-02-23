April 9, 1926 - Feb. 18, 2019 Rocco Spinoso joined our Lord and the angels in Heaven on February 18, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1926 in Roccanova, a small town in southern Italy. His father Francesco passed away when Rocco was only nine years old, leaving his mother Rosa to care for their five children. As the eldest capable son, he assumed many responsibilities of the family and the farm. At an early age, Rocco was sent to work as a tailor's apprentice, and then at 18, he moved to Naples to practice his trade. Rocco dreamed of coming to the United States, but quota limits imposed on Europeans made that dream impossible. He, therefore, headed to Brazil in 1950 and spent 10 years there perfecting his trade. In 1960, he came to America under sponsorship of his cousin Frank De Pietro. He worked in his cousin's tailor shop in Hollywood, until Frank sold him the business. In 1967, he met Carmela Sogliuzzo, and after 6 months, they were married at Mary Star of the Sea in San Pedro. They were blessed with two children. Rocco was the risk-taker, while Carmela was the conservative business woman. Together, with much hard work, deep faith, and endless prayer, they turned a small tuxedo shop into Wilshire Tuxedo & Bridal Salon, the largest tuxedo and bridal business in southern California. Rocco has always lived a life, dedicated to his faith, his family, and his work. His hard work and solid ethics make him an inspiration to all who have had the opportunity to know him. Since coming to America, Rocco was a dedicated member of the Italian community at St. Peter's Italian Church in Los Angeles, the Italian Catholic Federation Branch #67, Federated Italo American, UNICO National, and a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. After retiring in 1992, he spent many years as a driver and delivery person for Meals on Wheels. He spent about 40 years as an usher at his local parish, Our Mother of Good Counsel in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife Carmela of 51 years, daughter Rose Marie (Mark), son Francesco (Tracy), grandchildren Gabriella, Rocco, Vincenzo, brother Umberto (Lucia), nieces Rosanna (Bert), Carmela (Andrea), nephew Franco (Gianna), cousins Robert (Wende), Dennis (Susan), and his "adopted" sister Mersy. Since Rocco was very deeply devoted to St. Pio, in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416 in memory of Rocco Spinoso. Visitation will be held on Sunday 5-7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190630-image-1.jpg,WL00190630-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary