Rodney (Ron) Evans

Rodney (Ron) Evans Obituary
Rodney (Ron) Evans Rodney (Ron) Evans, age 77, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Hawthorne, California and was a resident of the South Bay for over 70 years and a long-standing member of St. James Catholic Church. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in accounting and worked for several South Bay businesses including the Redondo Beach Trading Post, Paul's Photo and the Redondo Marine store. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Thomas Evans and his brothers, Thomas and Rex. A mass is planned for January 7, 2020 at 10 am at St. James Catholic Church, followed by internment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 1, 2020
