Nov 16, 1948 - April 13, 2019 Ronald was born November 16, 1948 and passed away in the early morning of April 13, 2019 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pastor and Araceli Brucelas and son, Brian Brucelas. He is survived by his wife, Angie; sons, Rudy (Michelle) Chavez, Michael Chavez and AJ Brucelas; daughter, Kami (Manuel) Perez; grandchildren, Alexis, Trista, Marky, Dru, Mayan, Scotty, Justin, Mikey, Troy, Braeden and Eric; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Nathan, Brooklyn and one on the way; siblings, Melinda Henrichsen, Joe (June) Brucelas and Sonny (Corki) Brucelas. Services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church in San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 27, 2019