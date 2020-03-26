|
Mar. 15, 1947 - Mar. 16, 2020 Ron Cody passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. A life long resident of the South Bay, Ron was born in Inglewood, CA and raised in Redondo Beach. He graduated from Redondo Union High School in 1965 where he played football and met his high school sweetheart, Ellen. Shortly after graduation, Ron was drafted into the US Army. While on leave, Ron and Ellen were married on New Year's Eve, 1966. He honorably served as a Specialist 5 stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, receiving the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. After his military service, Ron worked for the Redondo Beach Fire Department as a firefighter, paramedic and captain, retiring after 33 years of service. Among his many awards was a letter of commendation for public service in 1992. Ron spent countless hours volunteering with the Redondo Beach Rotary and helping provide equipment and support to the fire department of the Sister City La Paz, Mexico, once driving a donated ambulance from California to La Paz. Ron also volunteered at the American Red Cross, spending over one month in Louisiana helping victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Ron spent the last 15 years helping plan and organize the annual Scottish Fest in Orange County. A lover of music, Ron was a member of the Los Angeles Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, performing at many events. Ron loved surfing, swimming, boating and fishing. Ron had many roles in life but he was best known for being a grandfather, affectionately called "Poppy" by his grandsons. He spent his life in service to his family and community and will be profoundly missed by his family and many friends. Ron is survived by Ellen, his wife of 53 years; son, Kit (Anna); daughter, Heather; and grandsons, Gregory, Austin and Jackson. We all love you dearly. A memorial service is being planned by his family. The date will be announced in the near future.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 26, 2020