Ronald Gentry

Ron Gentry was born in 1929 in Arkansas and passed away on July 8, 2020 in San Pedro. His family moved to Southern California when he was six and thereafter was forever a "San Pedran". While serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he married his sweetheart, Mary Jo. They raised three children, Kathy, Dan, and Karen and experienced great joy with their four grandchildren, Andrea, Jason, Kyla and Kory, and six great-grandchildren. Ron belonged to Masonic Lodge 645. Ron worked in the Nike Missile program and aerospace. During his career he was recognized several times for contributions to the missile program, satellite testing, and the space shuttle. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, 2pm at Green Hills Memorial Park.





