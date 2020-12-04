08/14/1936 - 12/01/2020 Ronald Surina passed away at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Tacoma, WA and raised in San Pedro, Ron graduated from San Pedro High School (a football All-City Lineman) and from Long Beach State University. After teaching at Banning High School for 22 years, he became a longshoreman and marine clerk for the ILWU-Local-13 and 63, retiring after 22 years. Ron was a devout Catholic. He loved vacationing at Catalina Island and many international locations. At his 55-year annual Christmas Eve party, he was Santa to all. Ron's unwavering devotion to his family, innumerable friends, and students exemplified a life of love, caring, and generosity. His spirit and humor will forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the love of his life, Marsha Surina; sister Anne Marie Westmoreland; daughters Denise Surina-Baumgartner, Shelley Robins (Mike), Ronda Massey (Scotte); grandchildren Marielle and Elise Baumgartner, Quinn and Surina Massey. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Surina, and brother, John Surina. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's name: payable to University of Southern California, Memo line: USC Daneshmand Research Fund9251578485. Mail to USC Advancement Gift Services Attn: Regina Rezex 1150 S. Olive St., 25th Floor Los Angeles, CA 90015. Funeral services are private due to the pandemic.





