|
|
Ronald (Ron) Terrazas November 8, 1952 - March 4, 2019 On Monday, March 4, 2019, Ronald (Ron) Terrazas, loving son and father of four children, passed away at the age of 66. Ron was born on November 8th, 1952 in Los Angeles, CA to Sostenes and Regina Terrazas. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1974. He worked as a Senior Programming Data analyst for General Telephone, Verizon and McKesson Corporations covering over his 25 years living in the South Bay and Sacramento, California regions. On May 28, 1977, he married Jeri Davis. They raised three children, Dustin, Stacey and Bryan. Ron also had a daughter, Eileen from a previous relationship. Ron had a high passion for reading, primarily focusing on history, current events, public policy, foreign relations and world diplomacy. He benefitted from the maximum utilization of his many library cards which supported his insatiable reading addiction. During his marriage he was heavily invested and energized by the raising of his children, including their educational, character, emotional and ethics development. His favorite pastimes were his love of competitive major sports, including basketball, volleyball and golf. He was an avid music lover and often influenced others with his wide spectrum of genres. He possessed one of the largest collections of music vinyl early in life, which defined his broad taste in music. He was known for his love of humor, quick wit, infectious smile and competitive, compassionate spirit. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Sostenes. He is survived by his mother Regina, four children, Eileen, Dustin, Stacey, and Bryan, Grandchildren Parker and Carter and brothers Gary, Keith, Rene and sister Lynn, along with many cousins, nephews and nieces. A memorial service celebrating Ron's life is being held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Elks Lodge, 1735 West 162nd Street, Gardena, California, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For those that will be attending, we would greatly appreciate an email or a call so we can effectively prepare for this event. Please email RTPoway2@hotmail.com or leave a message at (858) 206-1660. Thank you for your consideration.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 4, 2019