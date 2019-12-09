|
|
03/27/1932 - 11/30/2019 On Saturday November 29, 2019 Rosalie Jane Cracchiolo (Ghio) loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 87 in Caldwell, Idaho. She was a long time resident of San Pedro, California. Rosalie was born on March 27, 1932 in San Pedro, California to Joe and Phylis Ghio. She was a graduate of San Pedro High School, Winter 1950, Co-founder of the Stitch and Bitch women's group, many years as room mother at Leland Street Elementary School, shared ownership of Larry's Screen Shop. On September 23, 1950 she married Sam Cracchiolo They raised three sons, Sam (Darla), James (Elizabeth), and Lawrence (Robin). Rosalie had five grandchildren Amy, Jenna, Samuel and Katie (Justin Paulsen) and Dustin Armijo. Two Great Grandchildren Jacob and Emma. Rosalie was a person that when you met her, you were her friend for life. Her home was aways open to you. She was a great cook and homemaker. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She had a passion for the travel, theater arts, BINGO, and Los Angeles Angels Baseball. She was also known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Rosalie was preceded in death by her father, Joe Ghio and her mother, Phyllis Ghio. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Cracchiolo and brother Joseph Ghio. Interment will be private with a celebration of life at a date later to be determined.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 9, 2019