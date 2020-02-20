Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind Capalia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind Capalia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalind Capalia Obituary
February 6, 1930 - February 14, 2020 Rosalind Capalia, longtime resident of San Pedro, California, born February 6th, 1930, passed away quietly with family in her home in Palm Desert, California on February 14th, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Dan and son, Dan Jr. Survived by her daughter, Orsula and son, Greg, 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Rosalind's service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00, Green Hills Mortuary in San Pedro, Ca.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalind's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -