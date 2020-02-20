|
|
February 6, 1930 - February 14, 2020 Rosalind Capalia, longtime resident of San Pedro, California, born February 6th, 1930, passed away quietly with family in her home in Palm Desert, California on February 14th, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Dan and son, Dan Jr. Survived by her daughter, Orsula and son, Greg, 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Rosalind's service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00, Green Hills Mortuary in San Pedro, Ca.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 20, 2020