Dec 9, 1923 - Sep 24, 2019 Rosanna Catherine Donoho was born on December 9, 1923 in St. Louis Missouri to her father Harry John Kamp and mother Theresa Sarah Morris. Rosanna moved to Los Angeles in 1968 where she continued her career with American Airlines and met her husband to be Edward Donoho. On August 7, 1971 they were married and Rosanna became mother to her new son Edwin Howard Donoho. Together, they made many memories in their beautiful Redondo Beach home. In her free time she volunteered at South Bay Hospital. She loved helping people and she always had homemade cakes and pies ready for us all. Time passed and she lost Grandpa Edward on October 30, 1997. It was now time for everyone to care for grandma as she had always done for us. On Tuesday September 24, 2019 our dear Grandma Rosanna passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She will always remain in our hearts and will never be forgotten. She was loved by many people and we will all remember her big heart. Rosanna leaves behind her son Edwin, daughter in law Sandra, Israel who was like a son to her, her sister Audrey and her beautiful six grandchildren Jeanette, Rosanna, Edward, Edwin, Amy and Joanna whom she loved and adored with all her heart. We love you forever Grandma. Visitation is on Wednesday October 2, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center in Torrance. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on October 3, 2019 at 9:00 am.
