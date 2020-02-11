|
|
April 18, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2020 Rose Albano, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three daughters on the morning of February 6, 2020. The eldest of four children, she was born on April 18, 1936 in Algiers, Algeria to Antonio and Giuseppina Cigliano. Her first language was French which she later lost when the family moved back to their native Ischia, Italy at the onset of WWII. The only remaining trace of French was in her pronunciation of the letter "r" in both Italian and English, as well as the word for her favorite food, "les pommes de terre" (potatoes). Forget the burger, Rose went straight to her "favorite", French fries. In 1954, at age 18, Rose's family settled in San Pedro, California. Despite her limited English skills, Rose fulfilled her dream of completing her education and graduated from business school in 1957. Soon afterwards she began her long career with Bank of America. She retired from B of A in 1990. In 1958, she married Mario Albano, the man she would say was, "the sharpest dresser" and "the life of the party". True soulmates, they made the most of their American experience. They worked hard while raising their three daughters, Michele, Rosanna and Antoinette. Blessed with three amazing sons-in-law and five beautiful grandchildren, Rose and Mario spent many joyous holidays and celebrations at their homes in San Pedro and Palm Springs. Friends and neighbors were always welcomed by the Albanos. Visiting with Mario and Rose meant being treated to their warm hospitality and genuine affection. They cherished their friendships with lifelong friends, neighbors, colleagues and embraced connections with new ones. Their union lasted 58 years until Mario's passing in 2017. Rose had a natural ability to lovingly balance the rigors of family, work and social life. Always the business savvy one, Rose could teach someone how to make her famous seafood pasta sauce while doling out financial advice or practical life lessons. She was an amazing cook who always put in her favorite ingredients; olive oil, fresh basil and "lotsa love". An affectionate "Nonna", she lovingly devoted time building individual relationships with each one of her five grandchildren. Each knew they could go to her for words of wisdom, an ear to just listen or get that needed hug. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Mario and son-in-law Walt Janis Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Michele (Robert) AhKuoi, Rosanna Janis, Antoinette (Stephen) Uthoff, grandchildren Anthony, Alyssa, Michael AhKuoi and Adrianna and Stephen Uthoff Jr. She is also survived by her siblings, Gaetano Nino (Mary) Cigliano, Maria Letizia (Joe) Chaparro and Augusta (Antonio) Gonzalez. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in the United States, Italy, Canada and Australia. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12th from 5:00-8:00 pm with a Rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, February 13th at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Church, San Pedro. Entombment will be immediately following at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 11, 2020