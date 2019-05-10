|
|
Rose was born in South Eastern Colorado, in Morley – a small mining town on December 1st 1931, to George and Rebecca Gonzales, along with two sisters and 6 brothers. She lived there until the mines closed after World War II. She then moved to Trinidad, Colorado where she was the only one in her family to graduate from high school, specifically studying "business". She later met her husband, Wilfred Armando Herrera and gave birth to four children. In 1963, the family moved to Venice, California where tragically two sons, Gilbert and Mark passed away too soon. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Hardt; son, Steve Herrera; sister, Dorothy Brinkley; grandchildren, Tom, Rebecca, Carmen, Bobby, Julianne, Sarah, Melissa, RJ and Nick; along with her great grand children, Mark, Abbie, Ryan, Daniel and Matthew and Joseph.
So those are the facts, now a little about Rose the Person. Rose loved her children and grand children, neighbors, bingo and poker… pretty much in that order. Speaking of Poker, she had legendary poker games at the Padilla's and taught them how to lose gracefully. And no bingo parlor was too far… as I can attest to. I drove her far & wide to many games throughout the week. She was the neighborhood mom, soothing over disputes with landlords, bureaucrats or intolerable people. She was the person everyone could count on…. Especially when it came to tortillas and butter.
I remember when babysitting Tom, she would walk or bus to all of his practices and not miss one game. This became a recurring theme for the rest of her life. In her 50's/60's she would be in the backyard playing catch or basketball with her grandchildren, occasionally hurting herself. She would twist an ankle or hurt her wrist, and tell bingo friends she hurt it stepping off a curb… or some other small white lie. As she slowed down she retired from sports and became the kids' number one fan. Whether it was a dance or music recital, or the numerous baseball, basketball or soccer games, she was always there to cheer on her grand children on and travel anywhere. Many times, I would have to move her away from the umpire, ref or parents for some of the things she would say, (there was no filter). She certainly deserved some red cards or even ejections, but fortunately that never happened.
Toward the end, Alzheimer's took its toll on her, but she always had a smile, especially when she saw her loved ones. She loved to laugh. She always told us to "be careful" out there and she always wanted to go home. As of now, her wishes have come true.
Goodbye mom, we love and all miss you dearly.
Thank you for all your love and support throughout the years.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 10, 2019