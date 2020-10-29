July 24, 1930 - Oct. 21, 2020 Rose Marie Bozanich (maiden name Garkovich) was born on July 24, 1930 in San Pedro California, and passed away peacefully in her home on October 21, 2020. She is survived by her son Anthony Bozanich, daughter Suzanne (Bozanich) Beukema, son-in-law Philip Beukema, grandson Bryan Beukema and granddaughter Alyson Beukema; Also several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Veljko (Bill) Bozanich, father Sam Garkovich, mother Roza (Bozulich) Garkovich, brother Marion Garkovich and sister Anne Nix. Rose led a very full and active life. She lived her entire life in San Pedro, enjoying lifelong friends and actively belonged to several local organizations. She valued her many friendships she kept throughout her life included Katherine, Lena, Mira, Lillian, Gerry, Madelyn to name a few. Rose stayed very active in her community that she so loved, including Little Sisters of the Poor, The Elks Club, the 49ers Club, The Better Half Club, Golf Club, Republican Women's Club, and The Dalmatian Club Women's Auxiliary, where she was the first President. She was President again years later and acted as Secretary several years as well. She also loved to play tennis, golf and bowling (which she enjoyed up until just a few years ago). But most of all she loved her family, reveling in Sunday dinners, vacations and spending time with her grandchildren. Rose's service will held outdoors on November 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Because of the current Covid challenges, social distancing will be practiced at the Church, and the burial following will be for immediate family members only. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in memory of Rose to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation (which she survived 15 years ago and October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month). Their website is https://komenoc.org
.