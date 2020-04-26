|
Rose Marie Broussard (n‚e McKendall) January 11, 1928 - April 11, 2020 Rose B. McKendall, loving mother and Grandy, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Rose was born in New Orleans, LA on January 11, 1928. She graduated McDonogh No. 35 High School in 1944 at the age of 16. She attended Xavier University where she received her bachelor's degree in education in 1948. She began her teaching career as a substitute teacher. She taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District before retiring from Bonita Street Elementary School as a full time second grade teacher in 1988. Rose was devoted to family and friends. She enjoyed a full social life and was active in the Senior Center, Women's Club, Garden Club and belonged to a Bridge group of fellow Bonita Street School retirees. Rose is preceded in death by her mother, Levia Perez Blanchet; father, George Broussard; step-father, Cleolus Blanchet; sister, Marguerite Rochon; nephew, Leonard Rochon; brother, Cleolus Blanchet Jr.; sister, Bonita Harris. Rose is survived by one sibling, Qunitard Blanchet (Estelle); her children, Aivel McKendall (Linda), Patrick McKendall (Dianne), Timothy McKendall (Cindy), Kathleen Nedelec (David); and beloved grandchildren, Kyle Reyes, Cody Basford, and Eric McKendall. She will be missed by a host of nieces and nephews and close friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all be together.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 26, 2020