07/20/1929 - 08/21/2020 The family of Rose Harrison is heartbroken at the passing of our "Auntie Ro," who died peacefully in her home in Murrieta, CA, on August 21, 2020. The last of the six Salvato Sisters, she was predeceased by her husband, Ray Harrison, her parents, Concetta and Bartolomeo Salvato, and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ida (Phil) Bentivegna, Phyllis (John) Allen, Jackie (Elton) Barber, Mary (Dick) Miller, and Angie (Dick) Mezin. Also mourning her loss are her extended family, including three generations of nieces and nephews. Rose was born and raised in San Francisco alongside her five sisters, fisherman father, and homemaker mother before her family relocated to San Pedro in the 1940s. She graduated from San Pedro High School in 1948 and worked as a dental assistant and sales clerk at McCorkle's Department Store before starting a long and successful career in banking. In 1963, Rose married Ray Harrison, a member of the U.S. Navy. Life as a navy wife led her all over the world, with stints in the Philippines, Monterey, Washington, Florida, and Terminal Island. Upon Ray's retirement from the Navy, they settled in San Leandro, CA, where Rose continued her career in banking and Ray captained a sport fishing boat fittingly named "Uncle Ray." Rose and Ray relocated to Temecula, CA, in 1987 to be near her sisters and extended family. After over 30 years in the banking industry, she retired from Great Western Savings, but continued working part time at Bank of America until 1998, when her husband fell ill. After her husband's death, she spent her remaining 22 years traveling, being an active parishioner of the Catholic church, and spending time with family and friends. She was a social butterfly and had a schedule that was usually packed with card games, swim aerobics, church, and dinner dates with friends. Our Auntie Ro will be remembered as a warm, caring person with a heart of gold and a quick wit. She was full of laughter and always had a great story to share, making any get together fun and lively. We were all her "children," and she had the love and warmth any mother could have for all of us. She is the last of the greatest generation of our family, and we will always remember her and her infamous green jello salad!





