March 31, 1930 - December 12, 2019 On December 12, 2019, RoseMarie Houser nee Manley, loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home in Inglewood, CA surrounded by loved ones at the age of 89. RoseMarie was born on March 31, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA the eldest of five children to George and Pearl Manley. She was a devoted older sister and played an important role in helping to raise her four younger siblings as both of her parents needed to work to support the family during the Great Depression. Eventually her family moved to the small township of Bristol in Bucks County north of Philadelphia. RoseMarie worked as an electronics assembler at Barker & Williamson Co. for 13 years where she met and fell in love with Noel Houser. They were married in July 1963 and relocated to the Los Angeles area settling in the city of Inglewood. RoseMarie's four children Grace, Matthew, Jennifer and Lorraine were all born and raised there and attended St. John Chrysostom's elementary school which helped to instill in them Catholic traditions which she held very dear. She loved books, movies, good conversation and being a homemaker. She especially enjoyed baking and made sure to pass this talent on to her daughters. She was a devoted mother and her passion was her children whom she raised with tender loving care making her home a place of warmth, laughter and celebration. She filled her days with staying abreast of current events, completing her daily crossword puzzles, playing words games on her iPad and checking her Instagram account to keep track of her grandchildren's activities. Her passing during the holiday season is particularly hard for her immediate family as she always made Christmas a very special day for those close to her heart. As well she is mourned by a large extended family on the East Coast in the Philadelphia area. In particular her surviving siblings Grace, George and Winnie and her nieces Lynn, Winnie, Vicky and Linda who recently traveled all the way to Los Angeles to pay her a very special visit which she treasured dearly. RoseMarie was preceded in death by her sister Dolores Bonatelli and her granddaughter Cecilia Rose Bien. She is survived by her four adult children Grace, Matthew, Jennifer and Lorraine and five grandchildren Miranda, Lucia, George, Stanley and Samuel. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Holy Cross Cemetery 5835 West Slauson Ave. Culver City, CA 90230 (310) 836-5500
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 27, 2019