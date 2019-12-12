|
|
Rosemary Cerami "Nonna" 10/08/1935 - 11/30/2019 With many broken hearts, Rosemary Cerami passed unexpectedly on November 30, 2019. Born in Termini Imerese, Sicily, on October 8, 1935, she is the loving daughter to the late Nicasio and Giuseppina Acino; Beloved wife of 60 years to John Cerami; Beautiful mother to Ignazio Cerami, and daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bob Fager; Best Nonna ever to grandchildren Dylan, A.J., Nicholas, Nico, and Juliana; Amazing sister to Gina (Natale) Sclafani, Emanuel (Judy) Acino and Anna (Phil) D'Amico; Dearest aunt to numerous nieces and nephews from Chicago to Italy, as well as a special cousin and friend to countless others. Nonna lived her life to the fullest, traveling the world side-by-side with John, many times over. Nonna's passion was cooking, which she givingly used to touch the many hearts of family and friends at her dinner table. Nonna will live within each of us, forever. A Catholic funeral liturgy will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel (27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes) on December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Internment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation, made in memory of Rosemary, to the charity of your choosing.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 12, 2019