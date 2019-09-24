|
Roy went to Heaven and joined our loving Angel sister, Joyce P. Ketting on September 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m.
Roy was a resident of Redondo Beach since 1968 and is survived by his loving family, his mother, Daisy Ketting and her dearest friend, Mr. Stan K; and his father, Frans Ketting. He is also survived by his 4 dearest brothers, Harold, Jimmy, Marcel and Dave; his sisters, Gwendy and Margie; his 3 beautiful daughters, Monique Ketting Carrasco, Melissa Ketting Hebron and Eileen Ketting Esparza and by his seven grandkids: Melanie and Lil Shaun Carrasco, Joshua Hebron, and Carlos, Abigail and Isabel Esparza. Roy was known as a very happy dirt bike rider and street bike rider that was called the Outlaws. He worked at Ascot Speedway building the race tracks and enjoyed the outdoor camping life. He served his country in the U.S. Army and enjoyed working as a contractor. He was very talented and creative. He lived a long fun exciting life with many great memories. Our good Lord has our brother Roy in his precious loving hands. May he rest in peace alongside his sister, Joyce P. Ketting. You both will always be missed and in our hearts. You may rest now brother, painlessly, God Bless your soul.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 24, 2019