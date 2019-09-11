Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Bugarin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Ronald Bugarin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
5/18/1938 - 9/1/2019 Roy (Boogie) Bugarin longtime fisherman and longshoreman passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on May 18, 1938 in San Pedro, California and was a life-time resident. He is survived by his wife, Elsa Bugarin; son, Edward Bugarin and grandson, Edward Isaiah Rendon. A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Please consider donating to Saint Judes hospital: https://www.stjude.org/donate/
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now