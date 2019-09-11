|
5/18/1938 - 9/1/2019 Roy (Boogie) Bugarin longtime fisherman and longshoreman passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on May 18, 1938 in San Pedro, California and was a life-time resident. He is survived by his wife, Elsa Bugarin; son, Edward Bugarin and grandson, Edward Isaiah Rendon. A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Please consider donating to Saint Judes hospital: https://www.stjude.org/donate/
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 11, 2019