Roy Takeshi Takeyama, 88, of Las Vegas, Nevada, beloved husband of Sue Takeyama for 66 years, passed away on July 2, 2019. Roy was born in Los Angeles, California where he lived until he was interned during World War II due to Executive Order 9066 sending Japanese Americans into interment facilities. He was interned at the age of 11 and spent the next 3 years in the Poston Japanese American internment facility located at Gila River, Arizona. After being released from the internment facility, Roy returned to Los Angeles where he graduated from Dorsey High School. Roy enlisted into the United States Air Force after high school graduation. He proudly served in the United States Air Force repairing F86 Sabre fighter jet radar systems during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in March 1953 as a Sergeant and received the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. At the age of 22 he married Sue while still serving his country overseas. Roy worked at the Hughes Aircraft Company for 33 years as an engineer on several space programs in the hi-bay performing satellite tests and later as a project engineer. A few notable programs he worked on included the NASA Pioneer Venus orbiter and multiprobe satellites. While working at Hughes, he earned his real estate broker's license and owned his own real estate office in the 1980's. While in his early 30's he was an independent TV repairman with a cool RCA case containing a variety of TV tubes. Roy was fortunate to take advantage of an early retirement from Hughes. After retirement, Roy embarked on over 70 cruises around the world with Sue and cruising friends to Japan, Greece, Italy, Thailand, Turkey, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, and many other ports around the world. He had a passion for dancing salsa, rhumba, swing, and waltz with his partner Sue. He loved playing the casino poker machines in Las Vegas. Roy and his loyal dog Kuro "Black" Majik won numerous top awards when they competed in dog retrieving competitions at the national level. Kuro was an exceptional hunter and retriever dog who earned the AKC Master Hunter rank at the young age of 21 months. Roy will be dearly missed but will be remembered as an intellectual, self-taught, make things from scratch man. He lived life fully and kept active throughout his life; dancer, dog lover, hunter, fisherman, trap and skeet shooter, skier, car enthusiast, creative Japanese garden designer, home improvement guru before DIY became popular, gardener who produced the most delicious fruits, avocados, and lemons. His spirit will live on for all eternity in all those whose lives he touched. Roy is survived by his wife Sue; his son Rick and Molly of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandson Dustin of Palos Verdes, CA; granddaughter Katelind of Phoenix, AZ; daughter Lisa, her husband Jim and granddaughter Jennifer of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; daughter Leslie and grandson Kyle of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 10:40 am, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Roy T. Takeyama to HONOR FLIGHT SOUTHERN NEVADA Checks payable to HFSN: 2190 E. Pebble Rd Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Website: honorflightsouthernnevada.org/index.php/donations/
Published in Daily Breeze on July 14, 2019