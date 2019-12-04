|
Russell C. Salinger, who turned 88 years old, has passed into eternal life on November 13, 2019 at Torrance Memorial Medical Center at 8:48 p.m. Russell had Alzheimer's Disease, CHF, Diabetes II and Kidney Failure among other health conditions. He succumed to Cardiac Arrest.
Russell was born on November 10, 1931 in Cleveland, OH to Malcom and Georgia Salinger. He was the youngest of three sons. Russell was married to Audrey in 1954. In 1955, their first child Linda was born. Eleven years later, Dawn, their second child, came along. Russell and Audrey went their seperate ways in 1984. Soon after, Russell met his second and current wife, Nancy. Their son Russell Jr. was born in 1989 and their daughter, Elizabeth was born in 1993.
Russell graduated from Ohio State University, was drafted into the Army on January 26, 1954, completed his duty on November 14, 1955 then began his teaching career which lasted almost 40 years at Palos Verdes Unified School District.
Russell had many hobbies, interests and loved sports. Some of them include gardening of which he planted the best tomatoes ever! He enjoyed watching football. Some of his favorite sports teams included the Dodgers and Lakers.
Russell enjoyed family vacations. He loved Mount Shasta and Lake Shastina. He loved camping, fishing and golfing. When school let out he would go to Convict Lake with his friend Bob Martin. He also took trips to Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Russell was an avid member of St. Marks Presbyterian Church in Lomita. he became a member in 1974 and was in charge of the teen youth group in the 1970's. He was in the mariner's couples group and participated in many church activities especially in cooking for events held at church.
Russell had an awesome sense of humor and he was loved by all, especially his students. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Russell, Jr (Wendy); granddaughter, Reyna and Elizabeth (Jeff). He is also survived by his children from his first marriage, Linda, Dawn (Doug) and grandchildren, Chris, Jono, (Jennifer), Ian, Jeff and Kaitlin and numerous nieces and nephews.
A life well lived and loved by all!
Services will be held at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church in Lomita on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Green Hills Memorial Park with a reception to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 4, 2019