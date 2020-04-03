|
1/30/1932 - 3/10/2020 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. Born in Chadron, Nebraska, Russ moved to Torrance, CA with his family during the Great Depression. He attended Torrance High School (graduating in 1949), where he played quarterback for the JV team and met his future wife, Pat. Russ and Pat married in 1951; shortly thereafter Russ began an accompanied stint in the US Navy, stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Swigart family relocated to the Bay Area in 1965. Russ and Pat were active in the Foothills Tennis and Swim Club for many years. Russ worked for Syntex Labs and later co-owned Bayshore Fence Company with his business partner, Randy Lively. Russ attended many Torrance High reunions with Pat, and often with brother-in-law, Wayne Eads, long-time resident of Torrance. He loved his weekly trips to Half Moon Bay for breakfast and strolls on the beach with his dog. Russ and Pat lived in Sunnyvale for more than 20 years. Russ is survived by Pat, his wife of 68 years; his daughter, Susan; son, Steven; brother-in-law, Wayne Eads; grandchildren, Erin Swigart, Michael Swigart, Michelle Swigart, and Evan Blumensweig; his great grandson, Alexander Swigart; daughter-in-law, Nicole Bloom; niece, Andrea Eads; nephew, Jason Eads; and many, many friends. We miss and remember your strong, stubborn, vigorous, singing spirit.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 3, 2020