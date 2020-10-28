1/1
Ruth van der Maden
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ruth van der Maden of Torrance, California passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Josephus Hubertus van der Maden and her daughter, Joyce Stodgell. She leaves behind four children, Barbara Rayl, Heidi Graham, Sonja Mulhall and Rene van der Maden; ten grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed being a homemaker and the love for her family was undeniable. Ruth loved to travel with her family and friends. Ruth had lots of hobbies, tending a beautiful garden, sewing, crocheting, or cooking and baking for her family. Ruth enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends and also loved going to the casinos. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 28, 2020.
