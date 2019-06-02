|
|
1934 - 2019 Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Sally passed away suddenly after several years battling Alzheimer's. Always ready with a smile, hug, Band-Aid or to talk, she touched many and lived a full and complete life. Born in Watertown, NY to Louise & James Graves, Sally was raised with her sister Jo in Clayton, NY, in the Thousand Island's area of upstate New York. She grew up with the St. Lawrence River in her backyard for a childhood of swimming and boating in the summer with ice skating in the winter. After Clayton High School graduation, she attended Rochester University School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse (RN). Sally moved to Denver, CO where she worked as a Labor & Delivery Nurse at the University of Colorado. She met the love of her life, Bill Wright, and they married in 1960 in Clayton, NY. They lived in Grand Junction, CO where they welcomed their son, Jeff. Later they moved to Boulder, CO for Bill to attend the University of Colorado to earn a Master's degree in Physics and teaching credentials. In Boulder, their daughter Karen was born and soon thereafter, the family followed Sally's dream to move to California, where Bill accepted a Physics teaching position at West Torrance High School. The Wrights settled into Torrance; Sally & Bill never left. In California, although Sally worked periodically in nursing, she mostly enjoyed being a homemaker. Life was full raising Karen and Jeff, camping and traveling most weekends & summers (domestic and abroad). A few of their favorite trips included Lake Almanor, Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Canada, Africa, Ecuador, Nile River cruise, Mexico, France, and a Mediterranean cruise. Sally was very active and enjoyed so many activities. She was very busy with church, including choir, for most of her life. In addition, there was sewing, reading, swimming, teaching, hypnosis, learning and spending time with lifelong friends and family. Sally is preceded by her Parents, granddaughter Kaylin Rose, sister Jo Varnum, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, nephew Richard Wright, nieces Connie Callahan and Sara Varnum. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Bill, son Jeff, daughter Karen Rose, son-in-law Ed Rose, grandson James Rose plus several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. There will be a Memorial Service for Sally, Tuesday, June 4th at First United Methodist Church, 243 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA. 90277. The service will begin at 10AM. She will be inurned at Green Hills Memorial Park in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests that you make a donation to the in her honor. Please sign the guest book at LAfuneral.com
Published in Daily Breeze on June 2, 2019