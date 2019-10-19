Daily Breeze Obituaries
April 30, 1924 - Oct. 11, 2019 After a long sleep and a blessing from the Priest, he went to be with God peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his family, in Wilmington, at age 95. Preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Clementina Gonzalez, brothers, David, Richard, Alfred and Raul and sister, Elvira. He is survived by his wife, Irene of 72 years; sons, Paul (Christina) and Raymond (Paula); grandchildren, Rachel (Leonard) Smith, Andrew (Hilary) Gonzalez, Jesus (Sophia) Gonzalez, Jennifer (Brian) Gomez, Laurie Ann (Fernando) Garcia, Rene (Vito) Terzoli, Mya Gonzalez, and Paul Ordonez; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Albert (Nancy) Gonzalez and sister, Irene Gonzalez. Sal was born and raised in San Pedro in the La Rambla neighborhood. He attended San Pedro High School, and left school to work for Todd Shipyard. Sal was drafted into the US Army during WWII, and was stationed on the Tinian Island in the Pacific. Upon returning home, he went back to Todd Shipyard. He then moved to Tracey, CA, driving a truck for Spreckles Sugar, hauling beets. He returned to San Pedro and went back to work for Todd, working 47 years as a Repair Pipe Fitter. Sal moved to Wilmington in 1951 and retired in 1986. After retiring, Sal and Irene traveled and sailed to many locations. He was a Proud Life member of Wilmington Post 2967, and was Post and District Chaplain for many years. A viewing will be held from 4-6pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Coastal Funeral Center, 25001 Narbonne Ave, Lomita, CA 90717 with a Rosary at 6pm. Church service will be held at 10am Monday, October 20 at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 515 W. Opp St, Wilmington with internment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes 90275. Reception information will be announced. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Sts. Peter and Paul Poverty Program or the Wilmington Post 2967 Renovation Fund.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 19, 2019
