Oct. 4, 1934 - May 29, 2020 Salvatore Steven "Sam" SantoSpirito, born on October 4, 1934, Buffalo, New York, passed on May 29, 2020, in Northridge, California, at the age of 85 after a long and valiant battle against cancer. Sam was a fighter all his life. Beloved husband of Anita SantoSpirito and father to Vicki Howton, stepfather to Alex Solorzano. Sam was a dedicated & loving husband, father, stepfather, uncle, son, brother, grandfather and friend. Sam spent his youth in Buffalo with his loving family, John (father), Concetta (mother) and siblings Martha, Patricia, Paul, Frank, John and James. He came to Los Angeles in the 1970's and worked as a mechanical engineer at Weber, Hughes and Raytheon, before opening his own firm, Spirit Engineering & Consulting. He met and married the love of his life, Anita, in 1975. Sam lived life on his own terms, opening his own business and living in his dream home until the end. His life centered around family and work; we will all miss his contagious laugh. He overcame childhood polio to live a full and meaningful life and was an inspiration to all those around him. Due to the current crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 5, 2020.