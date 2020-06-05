Salvatore Steven "Sam" SantoSpirito
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct. 4, 1934 - May 29, 2020 Salvatore Steven "Sam" SantoSpirito, born on October 4, 1934, Buffalo, New York, passed on May 29, 2020, in Northridge, California, at the age of 85 after a long and valiant battle against cancer. Sam was a fighter all his life. Beloved husband of Anita SantoSpirito and father to Vicki Howton, stepfather to Alex Solorzano. Sam was a dedicated & loving husband, father, stepfather, uncle, son, brother, grandfather and friend. Sam spent his youth in Buffalo with his loving family, John (father), Concetta (mother) and siblings Martha, Patricia, Paul, Frank, John and James. He came to Los Angeles in the 1970's and worked as a mechanical engineer at Weber, Hughes and Raytheon, before opening his own firm, Spirit Engineering & Consulting. He met and married the love of his life, Anita, in 1975. Sam lived life on his own terms, opening his own business and living in his dream home until the end. His life centered around family and work; we will all miss his contagious laugh. He overcame childhood polio to live a full and meaningful life and was an inspiration to all those around him. Due to the current crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved