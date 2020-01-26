|
|
May 11, 1929 - January 19, 2020 Sam Schauerman Jr. passed away early Sunday morning, January 19th at the age of 90. He was surrounded by family and passed peacefully in his home in Escondido, CA. Sam is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deloris Schauerman, their children; Gregg Schauerman (Chris), Cheryl Adkins (Scott), Lori Lewis, and Grant Schauerman (Kristen); grandchildren Joshua Jensen (Haley), Matt Schauerman (Iris), Carl Schauerman, Tera Adkins, Amanda Lewis, Scott Adkins Jr. (Maddy), Samantha Jacobs (Cody), Zachary Schauerman, Hunter Schauerman, Katherine Schauerman; great grandchildren Grayson and Swayze Jensen; brothers Mel Schauerman (Carol), Gale Schauerman (Peggy) We will miss you Sam! You are loved and cherished by so many. His service will be held on Friday, February 7th at First United Methodist Church 341 S Kalmia Street Escondido, CA 92025 at 4 pm with a short reception to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 26, 2020