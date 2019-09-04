|
October 4, 1929 - July 29, 2019 On July 29, 2019, Samuel "Big Sam" Dobra finished his earthly journey. The head of the Dobra family leaves behind his wife, Jackie, son Jeff Dobra (Karen Briggs), son Tony Dobra (Pam), granddaughter Kerri Dobra, sister Viola, brother Tom, and number of nieces and nephews. Sam was born on October 4, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, the third of four siblings. He grew up in and attended high school in Rockaway Beach. A few years later, he enlisted in the Air National Guard. Sam was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, California. After his release from the service, he returned home and moved his family to California. They settled in San Pedro where Sam worked on a fishing boat. In 1952, he worked at Gaffey Street Pool where he met his future wife, Jackie Robertson. They were married on September 19, 1953, at the old Mary Star of the Sea church. In the 1950s and 1960s, Sam worked at North American Rockwell in Downey. He worked on both the Gemini and Apollo programs. In 1970, Sam began working for the USPS. He spent the next 26 years delivering mail in Palos Verdes before retiring in 1996. Throughout his life, Sam's involvement in the San Pedro Community included being a coach and league President for Hilltop Little League, an usher at Mary Star, a local umpire, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club and the Dalmatian American Club. He and his wife Jackie enjoyed traveling and took many trips over their lifetime. During their retirement, one of Sam and Jackie's favorite things to do was travel with their sole granddaughter, Kerri. Additionally, one of their favorite trips was going to Agua Caliente Hotel and Casino. The family will have a private mass to celebrate his life.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 4, 2019