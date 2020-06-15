August 21, 1927 - May 26, 2020 Dr. Samuel Wirtschafter was a man whose life was about learning and laughing every day. He was loved and admired by his family, his patients, and everyone at San Pedro Hospital, where he worked for forty one years. Sam received his MD from USC in 1957, and received his PHD from the UCLA department of Biology while in medical school. He graduated number two in his class from USC. He completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship in 1961, and that same year started practice in San Pedro, where he worked until his retirement in 2002. Sam chose to live and work in San Pedro to be able to take care of people who had travelled by boat from all over the world. He also loved going fishing off Catalina Island. Sam was a major force in the evolution of San Pedro Hospital becoming a great example of a community hospital providing first class care in all specialties. He was involved in major administrative decisions as chief of the department of medicine, chief of the gastroenterology department subsection, and serving on the Board of Directors. Sam was also a clinical professor of medicine from 1961 until his retirement. Along with his work at the hospital, Sam also volunteered at the Long Beach Free Clinic and Marine Land. At the aquarium, he applied his knowledge of medicine and biology to seals, dolphins and whales, including saving "Bubbles " the whale by using a modified endoscope to remove a towel that she swallowed from her stomach. He was truly a doctor on call for the world, and with his love of traveling and photography, was able to bring many of his adventures back home to his family and friends. From a very early age, Sam's son Dave, was lucky enough to go fishing all over the world with his father, whom he idolized. Sam married his college sweetheart, Mollie, while in medical school. They had an incredible marriage, which lasted over fifty years. After Mollie's death, he married Margo Miller, with whom he had years of happiness. Sam is survived by his son Dave Wirtschafter, Dave's wife Dominique, and their twin daughters, Kauri and Ryan, who were the great joys of Sam's life. As much as he loved his daughter-in-law and granddaughters, they loved him more. In honor of Sam's lifetime love and commitment to San Pedro, his ashes will be cast out to sea off the shore of San Pedro. Donations in memory of Dr. Sam Wirtschafter will support the SCS Noonan Scholars. Please go to scsnoonan.org for more information
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 15, 2020.