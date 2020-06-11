Feb. 1, 1933 - June 4, 2020 Santo joined his heavenly family peacefully, the evening of June 4, 2020 at the age of 87. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family as he passed to his heavenly home. He was born to Joseph Buscemi and Angelina Fulmino in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in an Italian neighborhood surrounded by family and friends. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. In 1968, after working in his father's candy store for many years, he decided to move to California. There, Santo went to work in the garment industry. He met and then married his life's sweetheart on 3/22/69, Kathleen Mulligan, after a 3-month courtship that would last over 51 years. Santo and Kathy raised their 4 children Joe (Rose), Gerry, Phil (Concetta) and Jackie (John) Popov in San Pedro. Santo owned a small garment factory in Harbor City for many years. Ultimately, he was best known as a wonderful husband, adoring father, loving Poppy, and a great friend. He was a true sports fan but loved the ponies, celebrating each and every Father's Day with his entire family at the racetrack, hoping to catch a winner! But he was the true winner. He was loved by all that knew him. His hobbies were watching his grandchildren play sports, listening to fish tales and blowing bubbles with Emma. Santo was greeted in heaven by both of his parents, his siblings Freddie (Dolores) Buscemi, Camille (Tony) Castelao, his extended Sicilian family, friends, and Mother-in-Law "Grandma Dorothy". Along with his wife and children, he leaves behind nine grandchildren: Bella and Ale (Samperio), Lexi, Joey, Santo, Joseph, and Ger (Buscemi) and Johnny and Emma (Popov). He also has many nephews and nieces that include: Robert (Michelle), Joseph (Nancy) and Anthony Castelao; Joanne (Richard) Cerenzio; Angela (Tom) Bracco; Dr. John (Molly) and Tim Mulligan; Jennifer (Bryan) Mease; Peter (Mary) Haverkamp and James and Michael (Kristin) Mulligan. Brother-in-laws John Mulligan and Mike Fortino. Cousins and friends, that are truly family. He loved you all! Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Trinity Care Hospice or USC Norris Cancer Research in honor of Santo Buscemi. Please sign his guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 11, 2020.