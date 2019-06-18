|
March 24, 1933 - June 13, 2019 Sara Ann Bowlus, 86, died on June 13, 2019 at her home with Monier "Bo" Bowlus, her husband of 64 years, at her side. Born on March 24, 1933 to James Smith and Sara Carolyn Lawson in Birmingham, AL, she graduated from Central High School in Jackson, MS in 1951. She received her BS from Mississippi State College for Women and was an active member in several service organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution and American Association of University Women. She started her career as a teacher, first in Pass Christian, MS where she met her future husband. They soon moved to Inglewood, CA, later to Torrance, and finally to Rancho Palos Verdes where she resided for the last 50 years of her life. Together they formed the Bowlus Development Company. Sara was an active member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church and longtime member of the church choir. She frequently volunteered to helps those in need, most recently at the Palos Verdes Resale Thrift Shop. She was an avid musician, bridge player, and puzzle solver. Her warm smile and Southern charm made her a beloved member of the community as well as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Monier A.; brother, James S. Lawson, Jr. and sister, Dayton Miller; children, Charles M. Bowlus, Carolyn A. Roy, Andrew S. Bowlus, Christopher L. Bowlus and his wife Jill; 5 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with a funeral mass at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019. Both will be held at St. John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to one of Sara's favorite charities Harbor Pregnancy Help Center, 705 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Wilmington, CA 90744 or Students for Life, 4755 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 18, 2019