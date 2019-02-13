|
May 3, 1956 - February 7, 2019 Sarah Yoklavich Jones died the morning of February 7, 2019 at home in Roseburg, Oregon, under the loving care of her husband Bob, daughter Allison, and son Bryce. Before moving to Oregon, Sarah and Bob raised their family in Santa Rosa, California. Sarah was born to Dr. and Mrs. Eugene P. Yoklavich in San Diego, and grew up in Torrance and Palos Verdes. She graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School in 1974, attended Sonoma State University, and received a Bachelor's degree in Botany at UC Santa Barbara. After college, she completed the Landscape Architecture program at UCLA. Her passion was creating landscapes using native and drought-tolerant plants. She was a devoted and joyful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her welcoming smile, upbeat attitude, and signature laugh attracted many friends. Sarah loved reading, the outdoors, music, movies, traveling, the beach, hanging with family and friends, and her dog, Huck. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, daughter, son, son-in-law, six sisters, two brothers, many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends. Sarah was deeply loved and we will miss her so much. Thank you to Carol, Angie, and hospice in Roseburg for their care and support. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00189330-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 13, 2019