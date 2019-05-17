|
|
December 28, 1971 - April 30, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Scott Matthew Moreno, age 47. Born December 28, 1971 in Torrance, CA he died April 30, 2019 in Reno, NV of cardiac arrest. Scott had a larger than life presence, yet walked through this life gently with a humble spirit. He lived with passion, intention and a huge heart that touched everyone he came in contact with. He was genuine, authentic, one-of-a-kind and loved fiercely, as all who called him friend know. Scott will be missed, yet leaves a rich legacy of kindness, love, compassion and generosity. Scott grew up in Redondo Beach,CA and as a young man made his home in several different states before purchasing a little historic charmer in Reno, NV, close to his mom, extended family and beloved Sierra Nevada Mountains. Music was a passion for Scott and he loved sharing songs and artists that both moved and spoke to him. Scott is survived by his mother Linda Florentine, step-dad William Florentine, step-sister Jodelle Florentine, step-brother Stephen Florentine, ex-wife Lisa Hale, step-children Derek and Madi Koral, step-mother Diana Moreno and her children and grandchildren, aunts Roberta Robles, Dora Robinson, Beverly Donahue, Nina Ishida and Susan McDuffie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was honorary uncle to countless friends' children and truly embraced that role. He valued his rich friendships and was cherished by many. Scott loved to travel; was curious and respectful and revered the culture and people he came in contact with. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Luis R. Moreno, grandparents Esaias and Rosaura Moreno, grandparents Roland and Ruth Phillips and uncles Ricardo Moreno and Roland Phillips Jr. Scott worked as a superintendent in commercial real estate construction and was happily employed with Dickinson Cameron Construction in Carlsbad, CA at the time of his passing. Scott will be missed by many, but by none more than me, his grateful mom. Godspeed my son... We will honor Scott and celebrate his rich life in the Bayside Room at The Portofino Hotel and Marina on May 19, 4:00PM 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach, CA. There will be a Paddle Out at 14th St. in Hermosa at 12:00 on the 19th. All are welcome.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 17, 2019