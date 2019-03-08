|
September 21, 1944 - February 27, 2019 Selma went to her eternal home with Jesus on February 27, 2019. Born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on September 21, 1944, she moved to the South Bay in 1963 and went to work at Northrop Corporation where she retired from after 38 years. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Charles Ford, her brother, Bob Roberts, & her son, Russell Dockery. She is survived by her brother John (Sandra) Roberts, son Sam (Daisy) Dockery & her Daugther-in-Law Julie Dockery. She had six grand children, Victoria (James) Meyers, Emily Dockery, Andrew Dockery, Marley Dockery, Isabella Dockery, & Elizabeth Dockery. She has two great grandchildren, Alice & Benedict. A private family service will be held in Bandon, Oregon.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 8, 2019