08/04/1979 - 05/19/2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Seth Hogan, age 39. He was born August 4, 1979, was raised and spent most of his life in San Pedro. He attended Cabrillo, Barton Hill, and Bandini Elementary School, Dana Jr. High, and San Pedro High School. In 1993, Seth met and fell in love with the love of his life, Alison Dragich. From that time forward they became best of friends and inseparable partners in life. In 2003, Seth went to work for the Dragich family business, Peninsula Septic Service. After sixteen years of dating, Seth and Alison were married August 28, 2009. Seth was a man that went above and beyond for the people he loved. His warm smile would light up the room. Music was his passion and he loved sharing songs and artists that moved and inspired him. He was a huge fan of F1 Racing and only rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers! Seth was an amazing Uncle that loved to spend countless hours with his niece and nephews. Seth is survived by his loving wife Alison, his little buddy Mylo, parents Jay Hogan and Sally Hogan, parents-in-law Nick and Barbara Dragich, sister Molly Hogan, brother-in-law Matt Dragich (Molly), sister-in-law Lindsay, niece Presley, nephews Dane and Mars, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We will have a celebration of Seth's life on Thursday May 30, at McNerney's Mortuary, in San Pedro. Service will begin at 2:30pm. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary