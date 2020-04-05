|
July 12, 1924 - March 14, 2020 On a beautiful day at Yankee Stadium, "Snowy" was welcomed into the world of sportssports he followed and participated in throughout his life. While World War II touched the lives of many, "Snowy" proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard an LST (Landing Ship Transport) as a Pharmacist Mate II Class. His LST was involved in four invasions in the South Pacific. His Navy days and the love of the sea led to a lifetime of private boating and membership with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary as a Vessel Examiner. From the sea to the air, "Snowy" was the Western District Sales Manager, (Aviation), AC Spark Plug, Division of General Motors Corp, serving the Airlines, Military and General Aviation. His extensive traveling also included Alaska, Canada, Hawaii and Mexico. Married to Ruth Anne for 55 years, they shared a wonderful life of travel, boating to Catalina and spending time together. Snowy left us March 14th but not without leaving all he met in his 95 years touched by his kindness, humor and patriotism... Fight On!
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2020