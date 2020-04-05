Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour "Snowy" Coates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour "Snowy" Coates Obituary
July 12, 1924 - March 14, 2020 On a beautiful day at Yankee Stadium, "Snowy" was welcomed into the world of sportssports he followed and participated in throughout his life. While World War II touched the lives of many, "Snowy" proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard an LST (Landing Ship Transport) as a Pharmacist Mate II Class. His LST was involved in four invasions in the South Pacific. His Navy days and the love of the sea led to a lifetime of private boating and membership with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxillary as a Vessel Examiner. From the sea to the air, "Snowy" was the Western District Sales Manager, (Aviation), AC Spark Plug, Division of General Motors Corp, serving the Airlines, Military and General Aviation. His extensive traveling also included Alaska, Canada, Hawaii and Mexico. Married to Ruth Anne for 55 years, they shared a wonderful life of travel, boating to Catalina and spending time together. Snowy left us March 14th but not without leaving all he met in his 95 years touched by his kindness, humor and patriotism... Fight On!
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -