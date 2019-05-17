Home

July 9, 1960 - April 19, 2019 Sharlene Lynn Prochaska of Fairfield, Iowa, beloved daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 58. Sharlene was born in Torrance, California, on July 9, 1960, to Patricia Catherine Bird and Howard Frank Prochaska. She spent her early years in Westchester, California, where she attended St. Anastasia Elementary School and Westchester High School, graduating in 1978. Sharlene graduated with honors from North Western Technical College. Sharlene wed Jay Hinton of Orange County, CA. Their son Daniel Jay Hinton, who served in the U.S. Navy, lives in San Diego, California. An artist, Sharlene excelled in woodworking and restoration of antiques. Sharlene's lively and playful personality was uplifting and she had the beautiful gift of caring for others. She was a talented athlete and enjoyed soccer, volleyball, swimming and roller skating. Sharlene loved her pets, Suza and Snaggy. Sharlene is survived by her father, her five sisters, her son Daniel Jay Hinton and grandson Devan Hinton. Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
Published in Daily Breeze on May 17, 2019
