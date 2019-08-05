|
|
Sharon Elizabeth (Higgs) Stone Sept. 5, 1939 - July 17, 2019 It is with great sadness to announce that we lost our sweet sister, Sharon on July 17, 2019. Sharon had been a resident of Canterbury in Rancho Palos Verdes for the past 5 years and had many friends there. She was born in San Pedro to Elmer and June Higgs. She was a member of the San Pedro United Methodist Church since childhood, and a long-time member of PEO. Sharon retired from Bank of America in 2009. Sharon's passion was walking and liked to go on hikes along the Palos Verdes coast, as well as around Canterbury. She also traveled extensively including China, Europe and Africa. She leaves behind her brother, James Higgs; sister-in-law, Carol Higgs, and her nephews, Mark and Steven and numerous cousins. We wish to thank all the staff and caregivers she's had over the past year and a half at Canterbury during her fight with Multiple Myeloma and Alzheimers. They were considered part of our family. Sharon was cremated by Neptune Society and her ashes scattered at sea. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, please donate to at LLS.org or the at in Sharon's name.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 5, 2019