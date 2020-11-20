December 22, 1938 - November 10, 2020 Sharon passed away 11/10/20 in San Pedro, California. She was born in East Alton, Illinois on 12/22/1938 to Loren and Emma Black and was a 55 year resident of San Pedro. Sharon retired from Starkist after 30 years of service. After her retirement, she devoted much of her time and energy to her church. She also enjoyed traveling and loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Frances, Betty, Dola, Edna, Dorothy, and Lois; brothers, Terry, Larry, Jack, and Sam. She is survived by her brother, John (Kathy); many loving nieces and nephews, and the countless people to whom she will always be "Aunt Sharon". A private memorial service will be held at a future date due to Covid-19 concerns. Donations may be sent to Ocean View Baptist Church, 1900 S. Western Ave, San Pedro, CA 90732.





