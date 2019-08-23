Daily Breeze Obituaries
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Sheila Louese (Spera) Dauer

Sheila Louese (Spera) Dauer Obituary
Sheila Louese (Spera) Dauer Sept. 12, 1952 - July 28, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sheila Dauer on July 28, 2019. Sheila had been a resident of Los Palos Convalescent Hospital in San Pedro for many years and passed away from a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 66 years old. Sheila was born in Santa Monica to Sam and Louese Spera and grew up in Palos Verdes. As a young girl, she played the accordion (not your everyday musical instrument)! During her years at Palos Verdes High School she was active on the swimming and diving teams, the choir and the bowling team. She continued to bowl in leagues into adulthood. She loved listening and dancing to music. After graduating with the Class of 1970, Sheila pursued her passion and got her cosmetology license. Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dauer; her parents, Sam and Louese Spera; and her brother, Sandor Spera. She is survived by her children, Kenny Dauer (Karen McMillan) and Anthony Dauer; grandchildren, Daja, Kyley, Jaelyn and Violet Dauer; great grandchildren, Riley Lemus, Londyn Rice and Dejaun Jr. Mosley and her brothers, Sammy Spera (Judith) and Shawn Spera (Idolina). Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00pm, at Green Hills Mortuary. A Celebration of Life to follow the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 23, 2019
