OCTOBER 9, 1961 - MAY 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Sherry Lynn Fiamengo announces that she has passed away in peace and went home to the Lord on May 25, 2019 at the age of 57. Sherry was born on October 9, 1961. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Myrna Fiamengo of San Pedro. She is survived by her brothers, Tony Fiamengo (Faye), Nick Fiamengo (Felisa), and her sister, Gina Macias (Robert). She will be forever remembered by her many nephews and nieces, aunts, and friends. Sherry was loved and supported by the love of her life and best friend, Thomas R. Hester. She cared deeply for her family and friends who enjoyed her fun sense of humor. Sherry graduated from San Pedro High School in 1979. Sherry lived in Apple Valley, California for most of her life. Sherry was an active volunteer at the Valley Restart Shelter and Name Ministries providing shelter and food to local persons in need. Sherry also took pride working as an IHSS Caregiver in San Bernardino. We will celebrate Sherry's life on Thursday, May 30, at Desert View Funeral Home at 11478 Amargosa Road in Victorville, California beginning with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Leslie Lopez Desert View Funeral Home 11478 Amargosa Road in Victorville, California
Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2019