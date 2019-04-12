|
March 4th 1922 - March 24th 2019 Viewing, Saturday March 13th, 2pm-4pm at Halverson Stone and Myers, 1223 Cravens Ave. Torrance, CA 90501. Funeral Services Monday, April 15th, 11am at First United Methodist Church of Torrance, 1551 El Prado Ave. Torrance, CA 90501. Internment 2pm at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Since 1972 Shirley was very involed in the saving of the Madrona Marsh. She participated greatly in it's restoration and educational programs. She served on the Board of FOMM and was the publicity person for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Friends of the Madrona Marsh. Halverson Stone and Myers 1223 Cravens Ave. Torrance, CA 90501 (310)328-1223
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2019