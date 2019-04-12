Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Anderson Turner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Anderson Turner Obituary
March 4th 1922 - March 24th 2019 Viewing, Saturday March 13th, 2pm-4pm at Halverson Stone and Myers, 1223 Cravens Ave. Torrance, CA 90501. Funeral Services Monday, April 15th, 11am at First United Methodist Church of Torrance, 1551 El Prado Ave. Torrance, CA 90501. Internment 2pm at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Since 1972 Shirley was very involed in the saving of the Madrona Marsh. She participated greatly in it's restoration and educational programs. She served on the Board of FOMM and was the publicity person for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Friends of the Madrona Marsh. Halverson Stone and Myers 1223 Cravens Ave. Torrance, CA 90501 (310)328-1223
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now