November 4th 1940 - July 3rd 2019 Shirley Ann Laney Swearinger passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of July 3rd 2019 at her home in Redondo Beach. Shirley is survived by her daughter, 4 sons, 7 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She was a life long resident of Redondo Beach and will be interred at Pacific Crest Cemetery on Friday July 12th. Please go to Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 7, 2019