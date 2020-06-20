Shirley (Trina) Della Gatta July 10, 1941 - June 14, 2020 Trina graduated from UCLA and later earned an M.A. in Educational Leadership. She started teaching in 1964 and taught English for two decades at Lawndale High School. She then served as a school/district administrator until she retired from CVUHSD, a thirty-nine year career in education. She was married to Joseph Della Gatta from 1964 until his passing in 1997. Trina loved cats and to read, spend time with her grandchildren, stay active with current events, play the slot machines, and mentor young people. In 1971, she was the faculty sponsor for girls to be able to wear pants to high school, and she championed similar initiatives throughout her career. Trina raised her daughters in Palos Verdes Estates. She is survived by her daughters, Joanna and Carla; her sisters, Jeanne and Sue; and her grandsons, Dante, Parker and Skyy. Those who wish to attend the virtual service on June 24th, send flowers, or contribute to the tribute wall, please see the Green Hills Mortuary website. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Anti-Defamation League. https://www.adl.org/
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 20, 2020.