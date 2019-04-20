|
August 1, 1947 - April 1, 2019 Shirley was born in Wharton, West Virginia on August 1, 1947 to Juanita and Orville Ramey. She passed into the everlasting light on April 1, surrounded by family, in Torrance, California, at the age of 71. Shirley leaves behind her three loving and heartbroken daughters, Michelle LaPorte (partner Pete Schafer), Nicole LaPorte (partner Jason Killman) and Jeanna Duff (partner Roy Walker); her grandchildren, Kyle Quinones and Evan Giles; and "steps," Savannah and Tanner Schafer, and Selah and Ashlyn Walker. She also leaves behind sisters, a brother, and an aunt from her large family, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a host of friends. Shirley welcomed her homecoming as she would be joining her soul-mates; her beloved husband, David Duff, whom she married in 1977; and her devoted sister, Portia Kay ("KK") Tarky. Shirley graduated Lawndale High School in 1965, and soon married her first husband, Ron LaPorte in 1966; their two daughters, Michelle and Nicole, were born in 1967 and 1972. In 1966 she took a position at Sheets and Sheets Dentistry. This job would soon become a passion for her, a second family, and extend into a legacy as she helped establish the Children's Dental Center in 1994 with Dr. Cherilyn Sheets. In 1977 Shirley married David Duff and their daughter Jeanna Kay was born in 1980. From 1993 to 2005, Shirley made her service to the schools "official" and served on the Hawthorne School Board, where she is remembered as an active and vocal advocate for teachers and the classroom. After leaving the school board she decided to take a leap on a long-time dream, owning and running a caf‚. Nicknamed Big Shirl for a reason, she was a force of nature. She was blunt and outspoken, yet warm and caring; a tad bit bossy, but always kind. She possessed a wicked sense of humor, unleashed at some of the most unexpected times and a smile that would light up a room. She was big-hearted and generous, and fierce in her love of family -- and whom she considered "family" went well beyond DNA. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Please contact family for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to Lupus Foundation of America or ; she was a true warrior in both battles.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 20, 2019