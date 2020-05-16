Shirley Mae Steif
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 9, 1933 - May 6, 2020 Shirley Mae Steif (Kuminecz), a 5-year resident of Aptos, California, passed-away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Shirley was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 9, 1933 to the late Joseph and Martha Kuminecz. Shirley was married to Francis J. Steif for 52 years until his passing on May 1, 2010 in Redondo Beach, California. Frank and Shirley raised four children; Karen Crawford (Steif) of Jacksonville Beach Florida, Kevin Steif of Redondo Beach, California (who passed-away on January 8, 2015), Kathleen Ilgen (Steif) of Forest Hills, Pennsylvania, and Karol Findley (Steif) of Scott's Valley, California. The Steif family relocated to the south bay area of California in 1970 from the mid-west. There Shirley raised her four children in a home filled with love, family tradition and humor. Shirley embraced the southern California lifestyle enjoying the beach, sunny days, socializing with her many friends and her beautiful home. Along with the love for her children and grandchildren, she also loved her cockatiels and her cherished companion, Peggy the Chihuahua. Shirley is survived by her children noted above and her six grandchildren: Courtney, Christopher,Brittany, Cassandra, Caroline and Reese. Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters Marianne DeMeyer (1932 to 2009) of Osceola, Indiana and Martha "Marty" Williams (1930 to 1993) of Mishawaka, Indiana. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Santa Cruz at https://www.hospicesantacruz.org/. Please visit the mortuary's website, Benito & Azzaro, Pacific Gardens Chapel, https://pacificgardenschapel.com/, in Santa Cruz, California where you can send the family messages or share your fond memories of Shirley. Benito & Azzaro, Pacific Gardens Chapel, https://pacificgardenschapel.com/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved