June 9, 1933 - May 6, 2020 Shirley Mae Steif (Kuminecz), a 5-year resident of Aptos, California, passed-away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Shirley was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 9, 1933 to the late Joseph and Martha Kuminecz. Shirley was married to Francis J. Steif for 52 years until his passing on May 1, 2010 in Redondo Beach, California. Frank and Shirley raised four children; Karen Crawford (Steif) of Jacksonville Beach Florida, Kevin Steif of Redondo Beach, California (who passed-away on January 8, 2015), Kathleen Ilgen (Steif) of Forest Hills, Pennsylvania, and Karol Findley (Steif) of Scott's Valley, California. The Steif family relocated to the south bay area of California in 1970 from the mid-west. There Shirley raised her four children in a home filled with love, family tradition and humor. Shirley embraced the southern California lifestyle enjoying the beach, sunny days, socializing with her many friends and her beautiful home. Along with the love for her children and grandchildren, she also loved her cockatiels and her cherished companion, Peggy the Chihuahua. Shirley is survived by her children noted above and her six grandchildren: Courtney, Christopher,Brittany, Cassandra, Caroline and Reese. Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters Marianne DeMeyer (1932 to 2009) of Osceola, Indiana and Martha "Marty" Williams (1930 to 1993) of Mishawaka, Indiana. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Santa Cruz at https://www.hospicesantacruz.org/. Please visit the mortuary's website, Benito & Azzaro, Pacific Gardens Chapel, https://pacificgardenschapel.com/, in Santa Cruz, California where you can send the family messages or share your fond memories of Shirley. Benito & Azzaro, Pacific Gardens Chapel, https://pacificgardenschapel.com/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 16, 2020.