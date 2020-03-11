|
03/07/1930 - 02/27/2020 Shirley Ann was born on March 7, 1930 in Los Angeles to Eldred and Alice Wolford. She was the oldest of three children and is survived by her brothers Richard and Donald. She graduated from El Monte High School in 1947 and then attended George Pepperdine college where she was a member of Zeta Kappa sorority and graduated with a degree in physical education in 1951. Shirley met her husband Bill in 1949 and they were married on June 15, 1951. They raised their family in South Bay since 1956. Shirley and Bill were active members of Rolling Hills Covenant Church since 1973 and were involved in the sanctuary choir and Bible Studies over the decades. Shirley's faith in Jesus Christ was the most important foundation in her life. Shirley and Bill were married for 59 years until Bill Mellert's death in 2009. Shirley's greatest joy involved spending time with her family. Shirley and Bill were amazing parents to their three children Jim (Kathy) Mellert, Jennifer (Dale) Wilborn, and Janice (Darryl) White. As an actively involved mother, Shirley was a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and hosted youth group activities in her home. Shirley also adored her nine grandchildren: Jamie Mellert Houck, Daniel and Jackie Mellert; Matthew and Shannon Wilborn; Riley and Ramsey White, Chaney Klein and Reagan White. She also had three beautiful great grandchildren: Judah and Abigail White and Jayden Shirley Houck. Shirley Mellert lived a life of faithfulness to God and love for her family. She will be dearly missed and made a lasting impact on the community she left behind.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 11, 2020