May 14, 1936 - July 14, 2019 Shirley G. Mitchell, 83, went to be with her Savior on Sunday July 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Redondo Beach, CA. She is survived by her children Steven, Cynthia, Lorrie, Douglas Mitchell and foster son Daniel Underwood; her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A funeral visitation will be held between the hours of 5pm and 7pm on Saturday the 20th of July 2019 at Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions - White & Day Center, 901 Torrance Blvd. Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Funeral services will be performed by Pastor Rick Fasullo at New Hope Fellowship, 16390 S. Normandie Ave., Gardena, CA 90247 on Sunday, the 21st of July 2019 at 3:00pm. Shirley will be laid to rest at Pacific Crest Cemetery following the funeral service. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 20, 2019