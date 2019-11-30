|
|
May 7, 1936 - Nov 21, 2019 Sigrid Caryl Allman, a lifelong resident of the South Bay, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family and her doggies by her side. She was born May 7, 1936 to Madeline and Paul Husted. Sigrid was the consummate matriarch of her wonderful family and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Sigrid's parents moved to Palos Verdes Estates in 1942 where she attended Malaga Cove Elementary School. She and her best friend, Judy Larkin Pellam, enjoyed each other's company at the lovely Malaga Cove Library where they would read, and then take a break to go outside and roll down the lawn in front of the library the same place where she and family returned in later years to enjoy summer concerts in the park. Sigrid competed in local horse shows riding both Western and English with her beloved horse Flicka. In those days, there were very few homes on the Peninsula, and Sigrid enjoyed riding her horse from the Palos Verdes Stables to Portuguese Bend without seeing anyone. Because Palos Verdes did not have its own high school yet, Sigrid would ride a bus to Redondo Union High School. It was there at the bus stop she met the love of her life, Ralph B. Allman, Jr. Sigrid became Girls League Judge at Redondo Union High School and demonstrated her early leadership skills. Ralph started USC one year ahead of Sigrid in 1952, and she graduated from the Dental Hygiene program at USC. They were married at St. Cross Episcopal Church in Hermosa Beach September 6, 1957. They began their family soon thereafter. Sigrid and Ralph continued their love of USC with Athletics, Dental School and the Trojan Marching Band. The USC Alumni House honored her in 1994 with the Arnold Eddy Alumni of the Year Award, and the USC Ostrow School of Dentistry honored her in 2019. Sigrid was an avid volunteer for her children's schools and youth sports. She was a founding member and President of the Trojan League of South Bay; President, USC Alumni Coordinating Council; President for both Interfraternity and Intersorority Mother's Club. She was a member of the Peninsula Chapter of National Charity League and a leader in her Theta Alumni group, as well as volunteer with the Torrance Memorial Holiday Festival. Sigrid was a wonderful role model to her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, was a marvelous interior decorator, gracious host who threw delightful dinner parties and always had her table set three weeks in advance of every holiday. Sigrid is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph Allman of Rancho Palos Verdes; sons Scott (Ginny) of Atlanta GA and Bryan of Los Angeles; daughter Laura (Marc) of Palos Verdes Estates; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm on January 9, 2020 at the Neighborhood Church in Palos Verdes Estates. Donations in honor of Sigrid can be made to the Torrance Memorial Foundation Hunt Cancer Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance CA 90505.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 30, 2019