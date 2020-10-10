June 7, 1959 - Sept. 6, 2020 My life history; I was born June 7th, 1959 in Mexicali, Mexico. My parents migrated from down south, San Juan De Los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico. I had one older brother and two older sisters. We moved to Mexicali because my father was a migrant worker who worked in Arizona and California. While living there my younger sister was born. My parents found work at the cannery on Terminal Island. They started out with 5 of us and then were joined by two brothers and a sister. Me and my siblings went to school in San Pedro and all graduated from SPHS. I graduated in 1977. I started working right out of high school at lumber yards and as a casual longshoreman. I majored in industrial arts in school and was mechanically inclined and took a job at the Del Amo Mall in building maintenance. I was there for 13 years and then moved to a better opportunity at LA County Metro in 2003. I passed away on September 6th, 2020. I am survived by my four sisters, two brothers, and many nephews and nieces. Instead of flowers please send donations to the Children's Fund. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
