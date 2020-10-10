1/2
Silvester "Sly" Temblador
June 7, 1959 - Sept. 6, 2020 My life history; I was born June 7th, 1959 in Mexicali, Mexico. My parents migrated from down south, San Juan De Los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico. I had one older brother and two older sisters. We moved to Mexicali because my father was a migrant worker who worked in Arizona and California. While living there my younger sister was born. My parents found work at the cannery on Terminal Island. They started out with 5 of us and then were joined by two brothers and a sister. Me and my siblings went to school in San Pedro and all graduated from SPHS. I graduated in 1977. I started working right out of high school at lumber yards and as a casual longshoreman. I majored in industrial arts in school and was mechanically inclined and took a job at the Del Amo Mall in building maintenance. I was there for 13 years and then moved to a better opportunity at LA County Metro in 2003. I passed away on September 6th, 2020. I am survived by my four sisters, two brothers, and many nephews and nieces. Instead of flowers please send donations to the Children's Fund. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 10, 2020.
